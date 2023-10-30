Authorities searching for man wanted in connection with fatal shooting at Worcester State University

WORCESTER, Mass — Classes are canceled Monday as authorities continue to search for an 18-year-old man wanted on charges in connection with a fatal shooting at Worcester State University.

Kevin Rodriguez, who last lived in Lawrence, is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man on the campus around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous, the DA’s office noted.

Worcester State University Police responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, police located two men suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to area hospitals.

The 19-year-old victim died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, appears to have non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Neither the victims nor the assailants were students of the university, according to the DA’s office.

Worcester Police, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police Detectives at 508-453-7589 or the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

