Authorities release new details about wrapped body hauled in by fishing boat off Mass. coast

BOSTON — Officials on Monday revealed new details regarding the wrapped body hauled in by fishing boat off the Massachusetts coast Thursday.

The body was that of a woman, around 60 years old and had ‘numerous’ cancer tumors, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

“The body had been embalmed and appeared consistent with a burial at sea. We consider this matter non-suspicious and closed,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

A fishing vessel from Boston reported pulling in a body in its nets about 40 miles off the Bay State’s Coast Thursday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

