Authorities release autopsy results in murder of 75-year-old man in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — Authorities on Thursday released the autopsy results of the 75-year-old man found murdered in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday.

An autopsy conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg found Vernon Hayford died from a stab wound to his chest and ruled his death a homicide.

Manchester police officers responding to a 911 call around 5 a.m. Sunday morning at 259 Chestnut Street in Manchester, discovered Hayford inside with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carrie Drake was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Hayford to death, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella. She is also charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, added Formella.

Boston 25 News has learned that Drake also served time for stabbing the same man in the same apartment in 2020. Hayford survived that initial attack. Drake was convicted of the assault and served time.

Drake was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at Manchester Circuit Court but waived arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

