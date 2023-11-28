Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman inside New Hampshire home

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Goffstown, New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney General John M. Formella says State Police officials are responding to a residence where an adult female was found dead.

Goffstown, NH suspicious death (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

Responding officers have determined that there is no threat to the general public.

No additional information was given. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group