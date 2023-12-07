Authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death near New Hampshire high school

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Law enforcement officials are investigating a “suspicious” death near a high school in New Hampshire on Thursday.

The death investigation is unfolding in the vicinity of Central High School in Manchester, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

As a precautionary measure, the school instituted a stay-in-place order, which was still in effect as of Thursday afternoon.

There is no indication that the incident involves any students or firearms, Formella and Aldenberg noted.

Manchester police warned residents of road closures in the area of Beech and Lowell streets.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Police Activity - Beech and Lowell Streets - expect road closures. Avoid the area as police work. pic.twitter.com/Lbw0WyiGJg — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

