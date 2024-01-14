Authorities investigating plane crash that killed 3 in Greenfield, Mass.

GREENFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed three people in Greenfield, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

According to state police, authorities were notified of a small plane crash reportedly in the area of Country Club Road around 11:45 a.m.

A short time later, first responders found the crash site in the Leyden Wildlife Area.

All three people on board were killed in the crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The FAA, NTSB, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division are also responding to the scene.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to be investigating the scene by Monday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no additional details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

