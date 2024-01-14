Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in Greenfield, Mass.

GREENFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred in Greenfield, Mass on Sunday afternoon.

According to state police, authorities were notified of a small plane crash reportedly in the area of Country Club Road around 11:45 a.m.

A short time later, first responders found the crash site in the Leyden Wildlife Area.

Multiple occupants of the plane suffered fatal injuries.

The FAA, NTSB, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division are also responding to the scene.

The FAA confirms to Boston 25 that a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 crashed in Leyden, Massachusetts, around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Three people were on board.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no additional details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group