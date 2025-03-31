Authorities investigating death of man pulled from burning car on South Shore

HANSON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a burning car on the South Shore of Massachusetts early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car on fire on Union Street in Hanson just before 3 a.m. found the engine compartment of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala fully engulfed in flames, Hanson Fire Chief Robert J. O’Brien, Hanson Police Chief Michael R. Miksch, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a joint statement.

Firefighters extricated the man and EMTs rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure and determine the cause and manner of his death, officials said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

