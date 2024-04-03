Authorities investigating after student allegedly assaulted by bus driver in Asby

ASHBY, Mass. — Police in Ashby are investigating a troubling incident on a North Middlesex Regional School District school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, captured on video, indicates a bus driver allegedly assaulted a student while the bus was stationed in Ashby, according to North Middlesex Regional School District Superintendent Brad Morgan.

There were other students on the bus at the time of the incident, officials said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the bus had been pulled over and was not in operation at the time of the alleged assault.

Upon being made aware of the incident, district officials alerted local law enforcement, prompting a thorough investigation by the Ashby Police Department.

The bus in question is owned and operated by Dee Bus Service, a contractor for student transportation services in the North Middlesex Regional School District. The bus driver involved in the alleged incident has been removed from their route and will no longer be responsible for transporting students from the district, according to Morgan.

“The safety and well-being of students are of paramount importance to the district, and officials are committed to ensuring a swift and thorough investigation in accordance with established protocols,” said Morgan.

In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, the district will also be notifying the Department of Children and Families about the incident.

As of late Tuesday night, no charges have been filed, but the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

