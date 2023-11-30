Authorities identify woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving morning in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving morning in Cambridge.

On November 23, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 10 Magazine Street in the city’s Central Square section around 12:30 a.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near a black Tesla that was still in the roadway, according to Middlesex District Attorney.

The DA’s office has identified the deceased as Danasia Greene, 27 of Cambridge.

The second victim, a 26-year-old Boston man who was also shot, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-3370.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group