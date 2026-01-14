Authorities identify woman killed in Easton house fire after medical emergency alert

EASTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified the woman killed in an Easton house fire last week.

Firefighters responded to 44 North Main Street for a medical emergency through a third party around 9:20 Thursday night.

“We got dispatched for a medical emergency like the medical alert button on the bracelets, and the company calls us and says we got to go out,” Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said. “There was no contact with the patient or person who had that.”

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, upon arrival, fire crews found 74-year-old Sharon Cerullo in a first-floor bedroom, who was pronounced deceased on scene

Cerullo was the sole resident of the home.

The State Fire Marshal said the fire was contained in about two hours, but firefighters stayed on scene well after that to put out hot spots.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group