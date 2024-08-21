Authorities identify driver killed in 2-car wreck in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a two-car wreck on a busy road in Stoughton on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 1463 Turnpike Street around 6:15 found a black Cadillac that had collided with a Toyota Highlander, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

The driver of the Cadillac, who police identified as 59-year-old Michael Unman, of Pennsylvania, was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in his car, also from Pennsylvania, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a Quincy woman who regained consciousness, told paramedics that she was heading home from working an overnight shift at an area hotel at the time of the crash, according to police.

Both cars have since been towed away from the scene but the area near the crash remained closed Wednesday afternoon due to wires in the road and a damaged telephone pole.

The investigation remains ongoing with no charges or citations at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

