Authorities identify 21-year-old Charlton man who was killed after falling from vehicle

CHARLTON, Mass. — A 21-year-old Massachusetts man died after falling from a vehicle early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities identified the young man as Daniel Cleary of Charlton. The facts and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Charlton Police received calls reporting that a male had fallen from a motor vehicle on Stafford Street.

When emergency personnel responded to the area, they found a vehicle parked at the side of the roadway, and Cleary suffering from serious injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a white Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on Stafford Street when, for reasons still under investigation, Cleary fell from the vehicle, striking the ground, police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped, called the police, and remained on scene.

Cleary suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus, police said.

Responding to the scene were Charlton Police, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Cleary’s death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

