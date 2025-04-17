Authorities arrest suspect accused of break-in of Stoneham Dunkin Donuts

STONEHAM, Mass. — Stoneham police have confirmed that they have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Dunkin Donuts.

35-year-old Kelly Desilier is being charged with allegedly breaking and entering Nighttime for Felony and Possession of Burglarious Tools

According to police, around 11:55 A.M. on April 15, Stoneham police were notified of a burglary alarm at the Dunkin on 65 Main Street.

Officers were dispatched immediately, and upon arrival, they found evidence of forced entry and a break-in, along with cash registers missing money.

Officers were quickly able to identify a suspect and alert other officers in the area of a description.

Shortly afterwards, a Stoneham officer spotted a person matching the suspect’s description, but ran away. The suspect was later located by Wakefield police in Reading. The person was identified as Desilier.

Police found in Desilier’s possession a crowbar and $400 in cash. Police also determined that Desilier was wanted for an active warrant from Quincy District Court for multiple counts of breaking and entering.

Desilier was taken into custody in Reading, booked in Stoneham, then arraigned on April 16 in Woburn District Court.

“I want to thank our partners at the Wakefield and Reading Police Departments for their assistance with this investigation,” said Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor. “Our officers were able to quickly identify a suspect, and our law enforcement partners were essential in helping us to locate that suspect with evidence still in his possession. This was a great example of the strength that comes from partnership with our neighboring agencies.”

Stoneham police are also aware of numerous other break-ins at Dunkin Donuts in the area and are actively investigating those incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

