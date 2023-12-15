Author James Patterson gives $500 holiday bonuses to workers at 32 Massachusetts bookstores

BOSTON — To show booksellers how much he values the work that they do, author James Patterson awarded $500 holiday bonuses to workers at independent bookstores across the United States, including 32 stores in Massachusetts.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Patterson wrote, “I’ve said this before, but I can’t say it enough—booksellers save lives. What they do is crucial, especially right now. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season.”

Patterson, one of the world’s most popular authors, has given millions of dollars to booksellers in his lifetime, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement shared with the AP, Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, said, “We all continue to be awed by, and grateful for, Mr. Patterson’s continuing support of independent booksellers. It means so much to have him recognize the valuable role booksellers play in the industry and we appreciate his financial generosity as well as his generosity of spirit.”

Employees either nominated themselves for a bonus or were recommended by bookstore owners, managers, peers, or members of their community.

Workes at a total of 32 independent booksellers in Massachusetts received an award from Patterson:

Shana Hausman, Somerville, MA, All She Wrote Books

Julia Caudle, Plainville, MA, An Unlikely Story

Toyoko Kumasaka, Boston, MA, Beacon Hill Books & Cafe

Sophie Chen, Belmont, MA, Belmont Books

Amanda Zarni, Winchester, MA, Book Ends Winchester

Katie Mannix, Plymouth, MA, Book Love (Provisional)

Kate Ouimette, Easthampton, MA, Book Moon

Scott Purcell, Northampton, MA, BookLink Booksellers Inc.

Tineke Brinks, Webster, MA, Booklovers’ Gourmet

Michelle Koch, Brewster, MA, Brewster Book Store

Roxie Mack, Northampton, MA, Broadside Bookshop

Sara Waltuck, Brookline, MA, Brookline Booksmith

Kristine Jelstrom-Hamill, Cohasset, MA, Buttonwood Books and Toys

Jessie Wright, Beverly, MA, Copper Dog Books

Richard Carey, Provincetown, MA, East End Books Ptown

Sophia Rock, Franklin, MA, Escape Into Fiction

James Fraser, Cambridge, MA, Grolier Poetry Book Shop

Victoria Yaden, Cambridge, MA, Harvard Book Store

Lexi Walters Wright, Florence, MA, High Five Books

Beth Orsini, Westborough, MA, Hygge House Books

Eleni Sacre, Boston, MA, I AM Books, Inc.

Thea Lamarre Anderson, Lowell, MA, LALA Books

Debra Rivera, Ayer, MA, Little Bee Bookshop

Laure Colodner, South Hadley, MA, Odyssey Bookshop

Hannah Robinson, Cambridge, MA, Porter Square Books

Deb Sullivan, Stoneham, MA, The Book Oasis

Cheri Anderson, Great Barrington, MA, The Bookloft (MA)

Megan Birch-McMichael, Acton, MA, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore

Noah Willette, Boston, MA, Trident Booksellers & Cafe (MA)

Peter Sherman, Wellesley, MA, Wellesley Books

Alyson Cox, Marlborough, MA, Word on the Street (MA)

Timothy Ballou, Greenfield, MA, World Eye Bookshop

To view the full list of the 600 award recipients, click here.

