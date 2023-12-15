Author James Patterson gives $500 holiday bonuses to workers at 32 Massachusetts bookstores

BOSTON — To show booksellers how much he values the work that they do, author James Patterson awarded $500 holiday bonuses to workers at independent bookstores across the United States, including 32 stores in Massachusetts.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Patterson wrote, “I’ve said this before, but I can’t say it enough—booksellers save lives. What they do is crucial, especially right now. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season.”
Patterson, one of the world’s most popular authors, has given millions of dollars to booksellers in his lifetime, the Associated Press reported.
In a statement shared with the AP, Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, said, “We all continue to be awed by, and grateful for, Mr. Patterson’s continuing support of independent booksellers. It means so much to have him recognize the valuable role booksellers play in the industry and we appreciate his financial generosity as well as his generosity of spirit.”
Employees either nominated themselves for a bonus or were recommended by bookstore owners, managers, peers, or members of their community.
Workes at a total of 32 independent booksellers in Massachusetts received an award from Patterson:
- Shana Hausman, Somerville, MA, All She Wrote Books
- Julia Caudle, Plainville, MA, An Unlikely Story
- Toyoko Kumasaka, Boston, MA, Beacon Hill Books & Cafe
- Sophie Chen, Belmont, MA, Belmont Books
- Amanda Zarni, Winchester, MA, Book Ends Winchester
- Katie Mannix, Plymouth, MA, Book Love (Provisional)
- Kate Ouimette, Easthampton, MA, Book Moon
- Scott Purcell, Northampton, MA, BookLink Booksellers Inc.
- Tineke Brinks, Webster, MA, Booklovers’ Gourmet
- Michelle Koch, Brewster, MA, Brewster Book Store
- Roxie Mack, Northampton, MA, Broadside Bookshop
- Sara Waltuck, Brookline, MA, Brookline Booksmith
- Kristine Jelstrom-Hamill, Cohasset, MA, Buttonwood Books and Toys
- Jessie Wright, Beverly, MA, Copper Dog Books
- Richard Carey, Provincetown, MA, East End Books Ptown
- Sophia Rock, Franklin, MA, Escape Into Fiction
- James Fraser, Cambridge, MA, Grolier Poetry Book Shop
- Victoria Yaden, Cambridge, MA, Harvard Book Store
- Lexi Walters Wright, Florence, MA, High Five Books
- Beth Orsini, Westborough, MA, Hygge House Books
- Eleni Sacre, Boston, MA, I AM Books, Inc.
- Thea Lamarre Anderson, Lowell, MA, LALA Books
- Debra Rivera, Ayer, MA, Little Bee Bookshop
- Laure Colodner, South Hadley, MA, Odyssey Bookshop
- Hannah Robinson, Cambridge, MA, Porter Square Books
- Deb Sullivan, Stoneham, MA, The Book Oasis
- Cheri Anderson, Great Barrington, MA, The Bookloft (MA)
- Megan Birch-McMichael, Acton, MA, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore
- Noah Willette, Boston, MA, Trident Booksellers & Cafe (MA)
- Peter Sherman, Wellesley, MA, Wellesley Books
- Alyson Cox, Marlborough, MA, Word on the Street (MA)
- Timothy Ballou, Greenfield, MA, World Eye Bookshop
To view the full list of the 600 award recipients, click here.
