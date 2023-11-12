Aunt, mother charged after 4-year-old girl found severely burned in Seekonk home, DA says

SEEKONK, Mass. — A mother and aunt from Seekonk, Massachusetts are now facing reckless endangerment charges in connection to an incident that occurred last month where a 4-year-old child suffered second and third degree burns over large portions of her body, according to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to a residence on Oak Hill Avenue at 12 p.m. on October 9 where they found the 4-year-old girl with life-threatening burns, District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

Investigators determined the young girl was severely injured on October 8, approximately 17 hours before law enforcement or medical professionals were notified, according to Quinn.

“By the time the victim arrived at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, she was in critical condition,” said Quinn. “Her body was in shock due to the significant 2nd and 3rd degree burns that she was suffering from and her organs were not functioning properly, which put her at risk of cardiac arrest.”

The child remains hospitalized more than a month later, but her condition has since stabilized.

Quinn said the investigation, which included interviews with Guilene Gerome, 38, the victim’s mother, Franzceska Gerome, 44, the victim’s aunt, and medical professionals, resulted in applications for arrest warrants that were submitted on Thursday.

Both women were arrested by Seekonk police Saturday night on charges of reckless endangerment of a child and permitting substantial injury to a child, Quinn announced Sunday evening. The aunt is also facing assault and battery on a child with substantial injury.

Quinn’s statement did not include details about how the injury allegedly occurred and said that additional facts of the case cannot be disclosed until the women are arraigned. They will be in court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

