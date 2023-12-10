Auburn police find missing man last seen Saturday afternoon

UPDATE: Kenneth has been found safe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Auburn police are searching for a man who went missing earlier on Saturday.

Kenneth was last seen just after 3:00 p.m. in his Auburn home and has not been seen or heard from since.

Auburn police say his phone is broken and he also has early-onset dementia.

Kenneth drives a black 2019 Honda CRV with a Massachusetts license plate reading 48NT77. He has family in Auburn, Millbury, Sutton, Uxbridge.

If you see Kenneth or his car, please call Auburn police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

