Auburn Middle Schooler summoned to court after threating to ‘shoot up the school’

AUBURN, Mass. — After making violent threats towards classmates, an Auburn Middle Schooler has been summoned to court, the Auburn Police Department announced.

On the evening of March 27, the Principal of Auburn Middle School contacted the School Resource Officer to report threats that were made by a student on social media.

The threats were specifically directed towards two students.

According to reports, the student had said that they would “shoot up the school”. School staff and Auburn police detectives began to investigate the incident.

It was determined that the student, who made the threats, was already not attending classes due to a prior incident.

Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student and take the matter to court on Friday morning.

Because of the seriousness of the threats, detectives applied for an arrest warrant, and after a review of evidence, the court found probable cause for the charges and, despite this not being the juvenile’s first offense, issued a summons to appear in court rather than an arrest warrant.

The student will be arraigned in April on three charges: two misdemeanors and one felony.

Auburn police and Auburn Middle School assure the public that there are no threats to the public, students, and staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

