Auburn K9, drone help find missing man in woods

AUBURN, Mass. — An Auburn K9 and drone are being credited for finding a missing man in the woods.

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, just after midnight, Auburn Police became aware of a missing intoxicated person who was believed to be in a wooded area of town.

Auburn Police Officers learned that the 20-year-old male was drinking at a gathering, was separated from his friends, and was believed to now be unconscious in the woods. The missing man was last seen approximately three hours prior.

Officers began to search the area and were not successful in finding the man. Officer David Ljunggren and his K9 partner Biza along with the Auburn Police Department Drone Unit responded to assist in the search.

K9 Biza went into the woods and after a short period of time was able to pick up a scent and tracked it approximately 250-300 yards from where the person was last seen, Auburn police said.

K9 Biza was able to lead officers to the missing person who was lying on the ground unconscious.

Officers rendered aid and the man was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

