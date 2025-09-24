Attorney and wife of Malden man detained by ICE seeking answers

Boston 25 is pushing for context and transparency, reaching out to federal authorities every day and to the people impacted here at home.

This afternoon, Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with attorney and advocate Margo Lindauer and Leslie Perlera Gonzalez, an attorney whose husband is currently detained by ICE.

They also discussed Wednesday morning’s deadly shooting at a Dallas ICE facility.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group