Attleboro police seek help identifying people who dumped household items at Habitat for Humanity

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Attleboro police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for dumping a large quantity of household items outside Habitat for Humanity.

The incident occurred on March 15, when two males and one female were seen unloading a U-Haul truck at the parking lot of 9 Washington Street.

The individuals left behind multiple pieces of household furniture, including more than six dressers and ten chairs. Upon investigation, the items were found to be waterlogged.

Anyone who may recognize the individuals or have information about the incident is urged to contact Attleboro Police Officer Devin Hackett at 508-222-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

