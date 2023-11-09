Attleboro food pantry looking for donations ahead of holiday season after freezer loses power

ATTLEBORO, Mass — An Attleboro food pantry is looking for donations ahead of the holiday season after their freezer lost power.

The Hebron Food Pantry lost thousands of dollars worth of food after a freezer failed during a power outage. More than 50 turkeys went bad, along with pallets of chicken.

In a social media post on Facebook, the pantry said they are forced to limit frozen meats to 1 item during this week’s distribution.

“We have placed an additional order with the GBFB to replace what was lost, but won’t be available until Friday,” the food pantry said.

The food pantry said that not all turkeys will be able to be replaced and the fees are over $5,000.

The Hebron Food Pantry is open every day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food donations.

