Attleboro Fire Department swiftly contain two-alarm commercial building fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Attleboro Fire Department swiftly contained a two-alarm fire at a commercial manufacturing facility on Olive Street early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm activation at 113 Olive Street around 12:44 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered an exterior fire that had spread inside the building, which was occupied by a company that manufactures paints, primers, and finishers.

“This is a large building with manufacturing operations that require various materials to complete,” said Assistant Chief Dennis Perkins. “The quick actions of crews stopped this from becoming a much larger incident.”

District Chief Gerry Brogan noted the challenges posed by the weather, stating, “The wind made this much harder to fight. Every time a large gust came through, you could see the fire intensify.”

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack, bringing the fire under control in approximately 25 minutes. The fire was contained to one area of the building.

The Attleboro Building Inspector and Electrical Inspector were called to the scene, and the company was required to maintain a fire watch until the fire protection systems could be restored.

The Attleboro Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire, which early findings suggest began outside and spread to the interior.

Mutual aid was provided by the Pawtucket, Seekonk, and Rehoboth Fire Departments. Crews remained on scene until approximately 2:23 a.m.

During the same time period, Attleboro firefighters also responded to 9 Romoli Ave. for a large branch that fell onto a home, causing significant roof damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

