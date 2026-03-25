‘ATF is watching u’: Mass. man, 80, admits to illegally having gun, tipped off others, feds say

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts octogenarian and convicted felon who worked at a New Hampshire gun store has pleaded guilty to illegally having a gun, the U.S. Attorney said.

Doug Mulligan, 80, used his job to warn suspected gun traffickers about law enforcement activity, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement.

Mulligan pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Creegan said. U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante scheduled sentencing for July 7.

Mulligan, an employee of American Trikes & Motorsports, admitted that he warned suspected traffickers of federal law enforcement activity by leaving a note on their car stating “ATF is watching u,” prosecutors said.

“Despite knowing that he was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms, the defendant chose to disregard federal law,” Creegan said.

“Even more troubling, he used his position at a licensed firearms business to tip off individuals about federal law enforcement activity, undermining an active investigation into transnational, illicit firearms trafficking,” Creegan said. “Our office will continue to prosecute those whose actions enable criminals’ access to guns, and those who seek to interfere with law enforcement efforts to protect public safety.”

According to the court documents and statements made in court, a federal investigation led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations, in coordination with Canadian law enforcement partners Sûreté du Québec, Ontario Provincial Police, and other U.S. law enforcement agencies, uncovered a transnational firearms trafficking operation responsible for smuggling dozens of weapons from New Hampshire into Canada.

A subsequent federal search warrant and review of surveillance video revealed that Mulligan also unlawfully possessed a firearm when he handled and purchased a firearm from a customer on behalf of American Trikes & Motorsports despite having a prior felony conviction, prosecutors said.

“Doug Mulligan repeatedly disregarded warnings he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and therefore could not work in a gun store,” ATF Special Agent-in-Charge Thomas Greco said in a statement.

“Mulligan used his association with a federal firearm licensee to not only evade restrictions on his own possession of firearms, but to obstruct a federal investigation into other guns being trafficked to prohibited persons,” Greco said.

“This conduct undermines both public safety and the diligent, responsible work of countless law-abiding firearm licensees across the country who endeavor to play by the rules and keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” Greco said.

For the charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Mulligan faces a maximum prison term of 15 years, a maximum fine of $250,000, and not more than 3 years of supervised release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group