Assault and vandalism lead to charges in two MBTA incidents

BOSTON — Two men were charged in separate MBTA-related incidents that occurred one day apart.

According to MBTA Transit Police, around 1 p.m. on January 2, a 35-year-old man punched a bus door window after he was not allowed to board the bus in the middle of the street.

Police located him nearby, and he was summoned to court on a charge of malicious destruction.

The following day, January 3, a 55-year-old man was arrested after allegedly striking a 77-year-old male victim in the face with a closed fist while wearing a ring aboard a Red Line train near Park Street Station.

The incident occurred after the victim refused to give him money. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for a laceration.

