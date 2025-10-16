Arrest made in murder of Massachusetts resident in small Maine town

PALMYRA, Maine — A man accused of killing a Massachusetts resident in a small town in Maine earlier this year has been taken into custody, authorities announced Thursday.

Kareem Quattlebaum, 38, of New York, was arrested in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Jaquan Humphries, of Boston’s Mattapan section, according to Maine State Police.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a home at 531 Madawaska Road in Palmyra around 1:30 a.m. on March 12 found Humphries dead inside from a gunshot wound, investigators said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, Maine, performed an autopsy on Humphries, ruling his death a homicide.

Details on what led up to the deadly shooting weren’t immediately available.

Quattlebaum was taken to the New York Police Department’s central booking and will be held at Rikers Island pending an extradition hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

