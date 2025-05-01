Arrest made in East Boston armed robbery; Police seeking second suspect accused of wielding machete

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a second suspect accused of robbing an East Boston convenience store on Wednesday morning.

Officers on patrol in the area of 67 Bennington Street around 8:22 a.m. were flagged down by a visibly distressed East Coast Variety employee who claimed the store had been robbed by two male suspects walking down the street, according to investigators.

The officers quickly exited their cruiser and pursued the suspects, detaining one man, identified as 51-year-old Josein Cruz of Boston.

Police say Cruz was armed with a firearm, later determined to be a BB gun, and the second suspect pictured was carrying a machete.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Individual in Armed Robbery Investigation https://t.co/1auFpALUek pic.twitter.com/lA8KnvhDXC — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 1, 2025

According to investigators, both Cruz and the second suspect robbed the convenience store, stealing cash, lottery tickets, and various store items.

Both suspects allegedly damaged the cash register and took the victim’s cell phone and the store’s landline phone so the victim couldn’t call for help.

During a pat frisk, police say Cruz tried to flee but was quickly detained.

Officers allegedly recovered an undisclosed amount of money in various denominations from Cruz, an unscratched lottery ticket, a four-pack of Zyn nicotine pouches, an unopened browning, and a cordless landline phone.

Cruz received medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police. Afterwards, he was placed under arrest and charged with armed robbery while masked, assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated witness intimidation and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

Anyone with information about the incident or the second suspect is urged to contact District A-7 Detectives at (617) 343-4234.

