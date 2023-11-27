Arrest made in connection to vandalisms that left windows smashed, police cruiser damaged in Boston

BOSTON — A Boston man was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a spree of vandalisms reported around the city that left several windows smashed including the windshield of a Boston Police cruiser.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 125 Charles Street South for a report of a breaking and entering. When officers arrived on the scene they located the front door of the business smashed in with a brick found inside.

Shortly after midnight, an officer who was starting his work shift noticed the front windshield of his cruiser to be smashed.

A few hours later, officers responded to the area of 15 Sudbury Street, where they observed a window to be broken.

Police said officers were able to follow the suspect through surveillance video and observed him throw an unknown item at the Holocaust Memorial located at 98 Union Street. Officers responded to that location and located a brick on the ground and vandalism to the memorial.

Around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to 15 Court Square for another report of vandalism. Officers noticed a broken glass window at the back of the business and also located a broken window at a nearby business at 201 Washington Street.

After further investigation, police checked the surveillance video and confirmed the description of the suspect was similar to the prior incidents.

Officers were able to follow the suspect through video again and noticed him enter the shelter at 112 Southampton Street. An officer contacted the Newmarket Command Center who confirmed the suspect was inside the shelter.

Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the shelter and arrested Lawrence Hawkins, 46, of Boston.

Several hours later, officers responded to the Granary Burying Ground located in the area of Tremont Street where multiple tombstones on the property had been vandalized including Paul Revere’s. A total of 14 tombstones were pulled from the ground and broken into pieces, police said.

As officers continued their investigation, they observed vandalism to six additional tombstones located in the adjacent King’s Chapel Burying Ground.

Police were able to view video surveillance, which showed a suspect matching the earlier description of the suspect who had been arrested.

Hawkins was charged with multiple counts of destruction of property, destruction of a place of worship and defacing a burial site.

Hawkins will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

