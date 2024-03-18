Arrest made in connection to suspicious fire at East Boston business, police say

BOSTON — Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a suspicious fire at an automotive shop in East Boston on Monday.

According to Boston Police, officers responded to AutoZone Auto Parts on Border Street just before 10 a.m. for a report of a small fire. Investigators determined the fire to be suspicious.

One person was arrested and will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for allegedly setting the fire. Their name has not been released at this time.

Two fires were set at the same business on Saturday. Officials say that investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

