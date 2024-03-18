Arrest made in connection to string of fires at East Boston businesses, police say

BOSTON — Police confirmed a woman has been arrested in connection to a string of suspicious fires at businesses in East Boston over the weekend.

According to Boston Police, officers responded to AutoZone Auto Parts on Border Street just before 10 a.m. Monday for a report of a small fire. Investigators on the scene determined the fire to be suspicious. Officers quickly located and arrested Genesis Hurtado, 26, of Chelsea for allegedly setting the fire.

The Boston Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Arson investigators had already been looking at fires set Saturday night inside two other businesses in the same plaza, and officials said Monday that Hurtado was facing charges in connection with those fires as well.

She is charged with three counts of arson, and three counts of burning of personal property. Hurtado is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group