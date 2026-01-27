Arraignment for Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore postponed until after Super Bowl

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore will not be arraigned on charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident until after the Super Bowl.

Barmore will now appear in court on March 9 to be arraigned on a charge of misdemeanor assault and battery on a household or family member.

A woman claims she was in a relationship with Barmore when the defensive lineman threw her on the floor and grabbed her by the shirt when she tried to leave their house.

The court documents say that the alleged victim contacted a Patriots car service that drove her and her daughter all the way to Delaware.

“We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place. Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future and both parties will move forward together,” said Barmore’s attorney, David Meier.

Barmore joins wide receiver Stefon Diggs as the second Patriot to have their upcoming court date pushed back until after the end of New England’s season.

Diggs, 32, now faces arraignment on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery on Friday, Feb. 13. He was previously slated to face a judge on Friday, Jan. 23. The change in Diggs’ arraignment date officially postpones his court appearance to five days after Super Bowl LX.

Diggs is accused of attacking his personal chef during a dispute over unpaid wages.

