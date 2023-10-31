Army releases timeline of contact they had with suspected Maine mass shooter Robert Card

LEWISTON, ME — The U.S. Army released new details Tuesday on their contact with Sergeant First Class Robert Card, the man accused of two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, over the course of three months.

JULY

Starting on July 15, 2023, Card traveled with his Army Reserve unit the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, to Camp Smith, New York for annual training, according to officials. However, shortly after arriving, unit leadership reportedly directed and transported Card to Keller Army Community Hospital (a military medical treatment facility) at West Point in New York “out of an abundance of caution.” A specific reason for the hospitalization was not given.

Two days later on July 17, the Army said Card was at Four Winds Hospital in New York, which is a civilian sector hospital, not under the Army or Defense Health Agency. Officials say there are no records to indicate that Card instructed or participated in any training.

In a statement, the Army said:

“Army Regulation 635-200, Active Duty Enlisted Administrative Separations, outlines Army medical fitness standards for accession and retention and includes behavioral health standards. If a condition is sufficiently serious, the Soldier may be entered into the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) to determine continued fitness for duty. In-patient hospitalization is not an immediate determinant for separation. Throughout the IDES process, Soldiers are afforded access to necessary medical and mental health treatment and support. Mental health hospitalization is not an immediate disqualifier for service.”

AUGUST

About 2 weeks later on August 3, Card returned home in Maine and the Army reportedly declared him to be non-deployable and directed that while on military duty he be stripped of any weapons, ammunition, or participate in any live-fire activity. Army Reserve Soldiers are not authorized access to military weapons unless they are conducting unit-level, mandatory weapons training, or authorized duty. Card did not have any access to Army-issued weapons, according to officials.

SEPTEMBER

The Army Reserve says Card did not report to battle assembly in September or October of 2023, reporting to his unit that he had work conflicts and was unable to attend. According to Title 10 of the U.S. Code, Army Reserve commanders have authority over their non-deployed Soldiers only when they attend mandated training activities.

On September 15, at the request of Card’s unit after they became concerned for his well-being, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office conducted a health and welfare check.

The Army Reserve said they remained committed to providing care and support to Card after his actions at West Point and made multiple attempts to contact him in the months following his annual training.

On October 25, Card allegedly committed the worst mass shooting in Maine history.

The Army says they’re conducting an internal investigation into how the matter was handled.

