Army General, Bishop Feehan grad visits school to kick off Army-Navy week

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An Army General and Bishop Feehan grad visited his alma matter on Monday morning to kick off Army-Navy week ahead of the Army-Navy game at Gilette stadium.

Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga started the day by arriving in style in a helicopter on the school fields.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s pretty surreal, to be honest with you, I can’t say I imagined three decades ago I would land at my high school in a helicopter,” Braga said.

Braga then spoke to the entire student population about a life of service and contributing to your country and local community.

“Making a difference in people’s lives is what I’ve found very rewarding, and I’ve loved every step of my journey, and just to share a little bit of that as they’re setting off on their journey in life.”

Braga told students to follow their dreams no matter their passion.

Braga’s visit comes days before the Army-Navy football games being played on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

