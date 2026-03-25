Armed suspect allegedly barricades home, takes hostage before police de-escalate in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — On Tuesday, Plymouth officers responded to a home on Clark Road in which a woman reported her husband had broken into the house in violation of an active restraining order.

When police arrived, they encountered the suspect, allegedly armed with a large butcher knife, who was barricaded inside the home allegedly taking the caller hostage at knifepoint.

Police said the suspect was extremely aggressive and volatile toward officers and the caller.

Plymouth police were able to rescue four children from the home quickly and bring them to safety.

They then worked to establish dialog with the suspect over the next 45 minutes successfully de-escalating the volatile situation and ultimately convincing him to release his hostage.

Officers were able to make it into the home and take the suspect into custody without incident.

Due to domestic violence laws, the name is being withheld, but he’s being charged with assault with dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member, violation of an abuse prevention order, kidnapping, witness intimidation, breaking and entering a building, carrying a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, reckless endangerment of a child, and a prior abuse prevention order violation.

The suspect was held by the court following his arraignment for a mental health evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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