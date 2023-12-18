‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by Stow and Needham police arrested in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — An ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought by Stow and Needham police has been arrested in Waltham.

Joshua Hinds, 45, of Stow was captured by police early Monday morning.

On Sunday night, police alerted the public that Hinds allegedly brandished a firearm at an individual known to him and he is believed to be armed with multiple firearms. He also allegedly made threats to harm himself and others.

Members of multiple police units assisted in the search for Hinds. Stow and Needham police thank all law enforcement departments who assisted and provided aid in finding Hinds.

Hinds is facing several charges, police say.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group