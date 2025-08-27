Armed carjacking under investigation in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in Boston on Wednesday morning.
According to Boston police, around 6:04 a.m., officers responded to the area of 51 Norwell Street in Mattapan for a report of an armed carjacking.
Two suspects were involved, and one displayed a firearm.
Police say the vehicle was located unoccupied on Hutchings Street.
No arrests, and an investigation is on going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
