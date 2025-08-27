Local

Armed carjacking under investigation in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Armed carjacking under investigation in Boston Armed carjacking under investigation in Boston
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in Boston on Wednesday morning.

According to Boston police, around 6:04 a.m., officers responded to the area of 51 Norwell Street in Mattapan for a report of an armed carjacking.

Two suspects were involved, and one displayed a firearm.

Police say the vehicle was located unoccupied on Hutchings Street.

No arrests, and an investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read