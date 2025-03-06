Archbishop Henning reflects on Pope’s health before Ash Wednesday celebration

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — On Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent for the Catholic Church, Archbishop Richard Henning spoke to Boston 25 about Pope Francis’ declining health over the last month.

Outside St. Tarcisius Church in Framingham, a predominantly Brazilian parish, Archbishop Henning began on the topic of the Lenten season.

“It reminds us to go deeper into our faith,” said Henning. “It’s a particularly good time to be praying for Pope Francis.”

The Pope has been hospitalized with double pneumonia since mid-February. Vatican officials most recently said the Holy Father is stable, alert, and aware.

Archbishop Henning added, “He likes to use the expression, ‘closeness.’ I think there’s a particular closeness we have with him right now to see him suffering.”

The archbishop oversaw the Ash Wednesday night mass at the Portuguese service in Framingham.

Members of the Brazilian parish also spoke on the Holy Father’s condition.

Tamara Silva of Southborough told Boston 25, “Being in this community and praying for him, we only hope he gets better.”

Another parishioner from Brazil, Fernando Soares, explained, “Because he was Argentinian, I said, ‘Oh, I don’t think I’m going to like him. But, he’s almost a saint.”

The packed mass Wednesday night comes in the midst of both religious and political divide across the country heading into the Lenten season.

Archbishop Henning spoke on the local immigrant community, explaining, “There’s a lot of fear and uncertainty. So, I would love to see them be reassured and our communities be at peace.”

