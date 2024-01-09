Apple reveals new trailer for New England Patriots 10-part documentary series

Patriots fans will soon receive a peak behind the curtain of the most decorated operation in the history of football.

Apple released a new trailer Tuesday for their 10-part documentary series, “The Dynasty: The New England Patriots” chronicling the team’s unprecedented 20-year reign atop the NFL.

The series features the dynasty’s three prominent figureheads, head coach Bill Belichick, former QB Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft, as well as former teammates and rivals as they look back at the partnership that resulted in six championships, nine Super Bowl appearances and 17 playoff appearances.

Based on author Jeff Benedict’s New York Times bestselling book “The Dynasty”, the show promises an inside look at the chemistry and competitive drive that propelled the team to unprecedented heights — and might have led to an unceremonious split in 2020.

“We worked for Bill but we played for Tom,” quips former WR Danny Amendola in the new trailer.

“There’s things that were done that can’t be undone,” adds Brady.

“I was just trying to hold it together the best I could,” says Kraft.

“The Dynasty” will debut on Apple TV+ on February 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

