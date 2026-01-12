App helps EMS locate stranded hikers in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Mass. — A pair of stranded hikers were rescued on Saturday night with the help of an app.

According to Westfield Police, on Saturday, around 7:20 p.m., rescue operations began after State Police requested assistance for two hikers stranded in the rugged terrain between Reservoir Road in Westfield and Pitcher Street in Montgomery.

While police established cell phone contact with the hikers, traditional GPS “pinging” failed to provide an exact location.

Rescuers then utilized the web-based locating service ‘what3words’, which successfully pinpointed the hikers’ coordinates.

Montgomery Fire attempted access from Pitcher St. while Westfield entered from Reservoir Rd.

A Westfield UTV reached within 200 feet of the hikers; however, steep elevation and difficult terrain required the assistance of the Technical Rescue Team to reach the hikers on foot.

Once located, the hikers were guided back to the UTV and brought safely off the mountain by 9

Both hikers were evaluated by medical personnel and found to be uninjured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

