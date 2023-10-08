Annual Buddy Walk and family festival kicks off in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass — October is Down Syndrome Awareness month and the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress will hold its annual Buddy Walk.

The walk is set to take place in Wakefield at 11:30. The walk is the largest annual gathering of the Down Syndrome community in New England.

Boston 25 anchor Vanessa Welch will be emceeing the event.

The Buddy Walk gives individuals, schools, community groups, and local businesses across the state an opportunity to get involved in fundraising campaigns and events year-round, all intended to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

People have been participating in this event since 1996.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group