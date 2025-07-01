Local

Anna Rossi’s Fourth of July recipes: Watermelon Berry Salad

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

WATERMELON BERRY SALAD

Serves 6-8 as a side

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 cups watermelon (about 1 small or ½ large), rind removed and sliced into 1” cubes
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • ¾ cup feta in brine, drained and crumbled
  • ¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint
  • ¼ cup roasted pistachios

For the vinaigrette

  • ¼ cup avocado oil
  • 2 TBS agave (honey or maple syrup is also nice)
  • Zest and Juice from 1 lime
  • ¼ tsp Aleppo pepper or red chili flakes

PREPARATION

  1. In a large serving bowl, combine the watermelon, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the avocado oil, agave, zest, and juice from 1 lime and pepper.
  3. Drizzle over the watermelon and berry mixture.
  4. Gently toss in the feta, mint, and pistachios. Best served chilled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read