Anna Rossi’s Fourth of July recipes: Watermelon Berry Salad

WATERMELON BERRY SALAD
Serves 6-8 as a side
INGREDIENTS
- 6 cups watermelon (about 1 small or ½ large), rind removed and sliced into 1” cubes
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1 cup raspberries
- ¾ cup feta in brine, drained and crumbled
- ¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint
- ¼ cup roasted pistachios
For the vinaigrette
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- 2 TBS agave (honey or maple syrup is also nice)
- Zest and Juice from 1 lime
- ¼ tsp Aleppo pepper or red chili flakes
PREPARATION
- In a large serving bowl, combine the watermelon, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the avocado oil, agave, zest, and juice from 1 lime and pepper.
- Drizzle over the watermelon and berry mixture.
- Gently toss in the feta, mint, and pistachios. Best served chilled.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group