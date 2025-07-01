Anna Rossi’s Fourth of July recipes: Watermelon Berry Salad

WATERMELON BERRY SALAD

Serves 6-8 as a side

INGREDIENTS

6 cups watermelon (about 1 small or ½ large), rind removed and sliced into 1” cubes

1 cup blueberries

1 cup blackberries

1 cup raspberries

¾ cup feta in brine, drained and crumbled

¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint

¼ cup roasted pistachios

For the vinaigrette

¼ cup avocado oil

2 TBS agave (honey or maple syrup is also nice)

Zest and Juice from 1 lime

¼ tsp Aleppo pepper or red chili flakes

PREPARATION

In a large serving bowl, combine the watermelon, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. In a small bowl, whisk together the avocado oil, agave, zest, and juice from 1 lime and pepper. Drizzle over the watermelon and berry mixture. Gently toss in the feta, mint, and pistachios. Best served chilled.

