Animal rescues prepare to take in dogs from hurricane-stricken South

DEDHAM, Mass. — As the South braces for another potentially catastrophic hurricane, Massachusetts animal rescues are preparing to take in some of the region’s most vulnerable residents.

Animal Rescue League of Boston will take in 10 dogs currently in Florida with the potential for more down the road, said Dr. Erin Doyle, Senior Vice President of Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services.

Best Friends Animal Society will provide transport of the animals, to arrive on Thursday.

“We take animals that are already in the care of shelters and rescues in affected areas so that it clears up room for them to take in animals that might be lost or displaced related to the storm,” Doyle said. “That way, those animals can hopefully be reunited with their owners, and then we can find homes for the animals that were already in their care.”

MSPCA-Angell has already taken in 83 dogs and cats from Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida since Hurricane Helene hit.

While the organization stands ready to take in more animals as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida, they are also preparing to deploy three veterinarians, three technicians, and two community outreach teams as part of a new new mobile veterinary clinic in North Carolina. The crew will head down Friday and work through the following Friday in a first-of-its-kind mission for MSPCA-Angell.

“Basically triaging and treating not only shelter animals but also owned animals injured during the storm and homeless, displaced animals taken in by the city.

There’s literally nowhere for those animals to go,” said Michael Keiley, Vice President of MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division. “This is just a tragic series of events, and we are doing everything that we can to assist people in need and animals that are in need.”

Meanwhile, community efforts are underway in various parts of Massachusetts to provide critically needed supplies to animals, shelters, and volunteers.

Scituate Animal Shelter called on its community supporters to fill two truckloads of dog and cat food, pet supplies, and essentials for volunteers and shelters. The first truck has arrived in North Carolina, and the second is set to head south on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

