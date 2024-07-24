Animal Rescue League rescues kitten from car engine

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston helped rescue a nine-week-old kitten that was found inside a car engine.

The kitten, now named Mavis was discovered by a mechanic at a Mavis Tire and Brakes. Once Mavis was found, Dedham Animal Control was called, and the officer was able to safely capture him.

Mavis was not injured or burned while the car was in motion.

After being cleaned up to remove motor oil from his fur, Mavis underwent a veterinary exam to get ready to be placed under foster care.

According to the ARL, Mavis is a sweet and friendly kitten, who is sure to be a wonderful companion animal and will now be an indoor-only cat to avoid future car adventures.

It is not known how Mavis ended up in the car engine compartment but according to the ARL, it is likely that “he was spooked by something and was seeking a seemingly safe place to hide.”

“During the winter it’s common to come across an animal in an engine compartment as outdoor cats are drawn to the warmth,” ARL said in a statement. “However, it is very uncommon to find an animal in this precarious position during the summer months, and ARL would like to thank Dedham Animal Control and Mavis Tire and Brakes for finding and rescuing this animal who will soon begin the next chapter of his life.”

