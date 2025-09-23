Animal cruelty investigation leads to search of South Shore home

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A large search linked to an animal cruelty investigation is unfolding at a South Shore home on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Plympton Police Department and the MSPCA are executing a search warrant at a home on Lake Street in Plympton.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the general public, but residents were urged to avoid the area.

“We ask residents and drivers to please avoid the area while officers remain on scene,” Plympton police said in a Facebook post. “You may notice an increased police presence during this time.”

Police in the nearby town of Kingston warned the public that news helicopters may be seen in the area above Silver Lake Regional Middle and High Schools due to the large law enforcement operation.

The MSPCA told Boston 25 that more information will be made available at a later time.

News helicopters may be seen in the area above Silver Lake Regional Middle and High Schools as a result of this incident... Posted by Kingston Massachusetts Police Department on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group