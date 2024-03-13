Andover tiny horse advances to round 16 of Cadbury Bunny tryouts

ANDOVER, Mass. — Meet Peaches, a tiny horse from Andover who has recently advanced to round 16 of Cadbury Bunny tryouts.

Peaches is a 26-inch tall therapy mini-horse from Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses in Andover. Lifting Spirits is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide mobile equine-assisted activity services to children and adults of all ages and abilities.

Peaches has inherited the dwarf gene which causes her to be small and stout but that doesn’t stop her from doing big things, Lifting Spirits said on their website.

Peaches will be going up against Louie the raccoon.

Voting for this round starts at noon and will be on Cadbury’s Instagram stories.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group