Andover teacher union votes to go on strike effective immediately

ANDOVER, Mass. — Teachers in Andover voted Thursday afternoon to go on strike ‘effective immediately. This decision comes after more than nine months of bargaining with the school committee for a new contract, the Andover Education Association said.

“We have reached a breaking point where we will no longer tolerate the School Committee’s disrespect for us and disregard for our proposals,” the education association said.

Andover School Committee Chair Tracey Spruce said the school committee filed a petition with the Department of Labor Relations seeking to prevent the AEA from engaging in an illegal strike.

“It is vitally important to the School Committee to avoid any disruption that negatively impacts our students,” said Spruce.

The Andover Education Association (AEA) in its statement said it is seeking to raise pay for instructional aides and teachers. The education association said it is also seeking protections for educator preparation time, longer lunch and recess periods for young students, access to paid family and medical leave, “and greater educator voice in curriculum decisions.”

“The town can easily afford the financial proposals we have put on the table,” the association added. “The dynamics of bargaining, however, have made clear that the School Committee would rather exert its perceived power over educators and our union than settle a fair contract in a timely manner.”

Andover educators are planning to rally at 12 p.m. Friday on the Town Common at Chestnut Street.

Andover Schools will be closed through the duration of the teacher strike, according to Spruce.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

