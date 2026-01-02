‘An awesome save’: Four Norfolk firefighters credited with saving the life of a choking man

NORFOLK, Mass. — Four Norfolk firefighters are credited with saving the life of a resident who walked into Fire Headquarters while choking.

The incident took place at Fire Headquarters located at 117 Main Street on Sunday, when a man who walked into the fire station began to exhibit signs of choking. After a moment, the man collapsed.

Firefighter/Paramedic Sam Brady quickly applied the Heimlich Maneuver to clear the man’s airway, while Firefighter/Paramedics Eric Eszlari and Rich Yunker, along with Captain Seth Hamilton, assisted in the rescue efforts, supporting Brady throughout the emergency.

It was later learned that the victim pulled into the fire station when he began to choke, reaching the station just in time.

With their help, they were able to stabilize the victim and ensure that his breathing returned back to normal. He was later evaluated by an ambulance crew but required no further treatment.

“This was an awesome save, and I want to offer some positive recognition to our firefighters for the work they did on Sunday,” said Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney. “Our firefighters train for all types of situations. We never know what kind of emergency we might get called to, or what kind of emergency might ring the bell at the station, but we’re ready for anything.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group