Amid Hurricane Helene’s destruction, sports organizations launch relief efforts to aid storm victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sports teams and organizations have launched their own relief efforts to help those impacted by the devastation from Hurricane Helene.

The Category 4 storm has led to 200 deaths after cutting through the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.

Relief efforts include North Carolina’s three major professional sports franchises either donating or raising money for relief efforts.

They also include N.C. State college football player Davin Vann working with his family to run a donation drive for needed supplies.

Efforts also included donation drives at NASCAR tracks in North Carolina and Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

