Ambulance involved in rollover crash along I-93 in Boston

BOSTON — An ambulance was involved in a rollover crash along a service road for Interstate 93 in Boston on Monday night.

According to State Police, a 2022 Chevrolet ambulance and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee crashed on Frontage Road at Haul Road just before 7 p.m.

The ambulance driver, a 24-year-old Lynn woman, and the driver of the Jeep, a 43-year-old Billerica man, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Still shots from the scene showed the ambulance on its side at one point after the crash. There was no indication that anyone was in the back of the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Ambulance rollover

State police said the driver of the Jeep was issued a warning for motor vehicle violations.

Both vehicles were towed away from the crash scene, which was cleared at 7:15 p.m., according to state police.

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group