‘Amazing soul’: Memorial of Spencer the marathon dog nearly complete

CANTON, Mass. — A symbol of hope is being crafted in Canton.

A statue to honor Spencer, the beloved golden retriever known for his support of Boston Marathon athletes is almost complete.

For years, Spencer was a staple along the Boston Marathon Route holding a flag and supporting all the runners.

Spencer died last February after a battle with cancer and his owner Richard Powers wanted to keep his spirit alive.

The statue is being crafted by Bucaccio’s Sculpture Services in Canton and when complete will be the same size as Spencer was.

“I was just kind of blown away, the tears came, he was an amazing amazing soul,” said Spencer’s owner, Rich Powers when he saw the statue.

In the coming months, the sculpture will be cast into bronze and placed along the marathon route.

“When someone comes to us with a story like this, and they want to do something good, it’s a great honor to be able to be a part of something like this,” said Jeff Bucaccio of Bucaccio Sculpture Services.

Powers hopes the sculpture will serve as a source of inspiration and hope for generations to come.

Bucaccio and Powers aim to have the statue ready by the marathon in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

